Amyris Inc. [AMRS] moved down -3.04: Why It’s Important

Amyris Inc. [NASDAQ: AMRS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.04% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.04%. The company report on April 14, 2022 that AMYRIS HOSTS SUCCESSFUL INVESTOR EVENT.

Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRS), a leading synthetic biotechnology company accelerating the world’s transition to sustainable consumption through its Lab-to-Market™ technology platform, successfully hosted an in-person investor event following the Company’s Nasdaq Opening Bell Ringing Ceremony. The investor event, which took place on Monday, April 11, 2022, included a presentation, a video update on the Company’s precision fermentation plant in Barra Bonita, Brazil, and a moderated Consumer-oriented panel discussion.

The event, attended by members of the investor community, analysts and editors, was opened by Han Kieftenbeld, Chief Financial Officer, highlighting how far Amyris has progressed its unique capabilities and portfolio since it first rang the bell on September 28, 2010. The program featured a company overview by John Melo, President and Chief Executive Officer, detailing how Amyris’ sustainable consumer brands, including Biossance®, Pipette®, JVN Hair ™, and Rose Inc.™, are powered by the Company’s proprietary Lab-to-Market™ technology platform and clean ingredients. Also discussed was the greenfield site at Barra Bonita being a strategic investment with which Amyris leads the biotechnology sector with manufacturing at industrial scale, and much needed fermentation capacity.

Over the last 12 months, AMRS stock dropped by -72.31%. The one-year Amyris Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 72.02.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.30 billion, with 309.91 million shares outstanding and 209.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.02M shares, AMRS stock reached a trading volume of 3273105 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Amyris Inc. [AMRS]:

Cowen have made an estimate for Amyris Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Amyris Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on AMRS stock. On March 03, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AMRS shares from 11 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amyris Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.55.

AMRS Stock Performance Analysis:

Amyris Inc. [AMRS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.04. With this latest performance, AMRS shares dropped by -4.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.35 for Amyris Inc. [AMRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.44, while it was recorded at 4.33 for the last single week of trading, and 9.00 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Amyris Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amyris Inc. [AMRS] shares currently have an operating margin of -48.31 and a Gross Margin at +51.77. Amyris Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -79.12.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -679.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.95.

Amyris Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Amyris Inc. [AMRS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $615 million, or 50.40% of AMRS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMRS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 21,091,779, which is approximately -12.129% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,315,246 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $74.11 million in AMRS stocks shares; and VIVO CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $49.83 million in AMRS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amyris Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 166 institutional holders increased their position in Amyris Inc. [NASDAQ:AMRS] by around 39,532,955 shares. Additionally, 85 investors decreased positions by around 15,683,052 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 88,391,266 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 143,607,273 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMRS stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,756,326 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 9,200,461 shares during the same period.