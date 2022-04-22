American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] Revenue clocked in at $16.79 billion, up 14.78% YTD: What’s Next?

American Electric Power Company Inc. [NASDAQ: AEP] closed the trading session at $102.12 on 04/21/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $101.95, while the highest price level was $103.51. The company report on April 21, 2022 that AEP SCHEDULES LIVE WEBCAST OF QUARTERLY EARNINGS CALL.

American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) has scheduled a quarterly earnings conference call with financial analysts at 9 a.m. ET Thursday, April 28. The call will be broadcast live over the internet at http://www.aep.com/webcasts.

The webcast will include audio of the call as well as visuals of charts and graphics referred to by AEP management during the call.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 14.78 percent and weekly performance of -0.13 percent. The stock has been moved at 20.28 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.21 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 13.57 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.29M shares, AEP reached to a volume of 3004557 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEP shares is $102.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for American Electric Power Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $93 to $101. The new note on the price target was released on February 28, 2022, representing the official price target for American Electric Power Company Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Electric Power Company Inc. is set at 1.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEP in the course of the last twelve months was 23.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

AEP stock trade performance evaluation

American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.13. With this latest performance, AEP shares gained by 7.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.72 for American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 95.24, while it was recorded at 102.22 for the last single week of trading, and 88.70 for the last 200 days.

American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.63 and a Gross Margin at +28.09. American Electric Power Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.97.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.84.

American Electric Power Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Electric Power Company Inc. go to 6.10%.

American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $38,148 million, or 74.20% of AEP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 43,072,334, which is approximately 2.624% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,461,321 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.26 billion in AEP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.62 billion in AEP stock with ownership of nearly 1.351% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Electric Power Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 663 institutional holders increased their position in American Electric Power Company Inc. [NASDAQ:AEP] by around 24,746,035 shares. Additionally, 487 investors decreased positions by around 23,582,599 shares, while 244 investors held positions by with 322,654,105 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 370,982,739 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEP stock had 184 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,036,343 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 2,661,634 shares during the same period.