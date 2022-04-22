Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN] stock Downgrade by Goldman analyst, price target now $5

Amarin Corporation plc [NASDAQ: AMRN] traded at a low on 04/21/22, posting a -3.48 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $3.05. The company report on April 19, 2022 that Amarin to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Host Conference Call On May 4, 2022.

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) today announced that it will host a conference call with members of Amarin’s senior management team to discuss the Company’s first quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. ET. The conference call will follow the anticipated release of the Company’s financial results earlier that day.

Conference Call and Webcast Information:Access to live call:Go to the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.amarincorp.comDial in within the United States: 888-506-0062International dial in: 973-528-0011Access Code: 930259.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2602930 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Amarin Corporation plc stands at 4.14% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.61%.

The market cap for AMRN stock reached $1.24 billion, with 396.93 million shares outstanding and 381.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.31M shares, AMRN reached a trading volume of 2602930 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMRN shares is $7.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMRN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Amarin Corporation plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Amarin Corporation plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on AMRN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amarin Corporation plc is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMRN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.12.

How has AMRN stock performed recently?

Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.68. With this latest performance, AMRN shares dropped by -5.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.47 for Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.26, while it was recorded at 3.16 for the last single week of trading, and 4.07 for the last 200 days.

Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.15 and a Gross Margin at +78.71. Amarin Corporation plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.76.

Amarin Corporation plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings analysis for Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMRN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amarin Corporation plc go to 38.90%.

Insider trade positions for Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN]

There are presently around $429 million, or 36.70% of AMRN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMRN stocks are: BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP with ownership of 21,169,805, which is approximately -3.14% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; SARISSA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 19,250,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $60.83 million in AMRN stocks shares; and BVF INC/IL, currently with $52.01 million in AMRN stock with ownership of nearly 44.295% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amarin Corporation plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 95 institutional holders increased their position in Amarin Corporation plc [NASDAQ:AMRN] by around 26,027,185 shares. Additionally, 100 investors decreased positions by around 10,525,751 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 99,272,742 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 135,825,678 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMRN stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,306,829 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 3,874,365 shares during the same period.