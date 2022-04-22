Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] gain 12.82% so far this year. What now?

Alaska Air Group Inc. [NYSE: ALK] closed the trading session at $58.78 on 04/21/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $58.425, while the highest price level was $61.55. The company report on April 21, 2022 that Alaska Airlines names new vice president of finance and controller.

Alaska Airlines has named Emily Halverson vice president of finance and controller for Alaska Airlines and Alaska Air Group. As Alaska’s vice president of finance and controller, Halverson will set the strategy for and oversee financial reporting, payroll, investor relations and accounting operations.

Halverson joined Alaska Airlines in 2016 as director of financial reporting and accounting. She became the director of investor relations in 2019 and was promoted to managing director of accounting, investor relations and assistant controller in 2020. Halverson helped lead the company through financial integration following the acquisition of Virgin America and played a key role in communicating the company’s recovery progress and strategic priorities to stakeholders over the past two years. Before joining Alaska, Halverson worked for Deloitte.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 12.82 percent and weekly performance of 4.52 percent. The stock has been moved at 2.67 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.79 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 9.24 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.21M shares, ALK reached to a volume of 4017256 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALK shares is $72.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALK stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Alaska Air Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Alaska Air Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $81, while MKM Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on ALK stock. On April 06, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ALK shares from 49 to 90.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alaska Air Group Inc. is set at 2.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALK in the course of the last twelve months was 7.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

ALK stock trade performance evaluation

Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.52. With this latest performance, ALK shares gained by 7.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.65 for Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.06, while it was recorded at 57.94 for the last single week of trading, and 55.40 for the last 200 days.

Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.57 and a Gross Margin at +5.44. Alaska Air Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.74.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.17.

Alaska Air Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alaska Air Group Inc. go to 19.43%.

Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,339 million, or 75.40% of ALK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,848,376, which is approximately 1.471% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,824,195 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $459.2 million in ALK stocks shares; and VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $340.53 million in ALK stock with ownership of nearly 2.656% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alaska Air Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 256 institutional holders increased their position in Alaska Air Group Inc. [NYSE:ALK] by around 8,535,307 shares. Additionally, 263 investors decreased positions by around 12,018,101 shares, while 92 investors held positions by with 70,411,945 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 90,965,353 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALK stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,749,407 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 5,580,754 shares during the same period.