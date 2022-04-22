Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] is 10.79% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Alamos Gold Inc. [NYSE: AGI] loss -3.62% on the last trading session, reaching $8.52 price per share at the time. The company report on April 11, 2022 that Alamos Gold Announces Groundbreaking for Phase III Expansion of Island Gold Mine in Ontario, Canada.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Island Gold Phase III Expansion Groundbreaking.

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSX:AGI; NYSE:AGI) (“Alamos” or the “Company”) today announced the groundbreaking for the Island Gold Mine expansion. Already one of the most profitable mines in Canada, the expansion will increase production, lower costs, and be an economic engine for the Algoma region. The expansion will also best position the operation to benefit from additional exploration success.

Alamos Gold Inc. represents 392.33 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.16 billion with the latest information. AGI stock price has been found in the range of $8.3901 to $8.75.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.05M shares, AGI reached a trading volume of 4015774 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGI shares is $10.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGI stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Alamos Gold Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Alamos Gold Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alamos Gold Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for AGI in the course of the last twelve months was 10.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Trading performance analysis for AGI stock

Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.54. With this latest performance, AGI shares gained by 3.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.21 for Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.11, while it was recorded at 8.81 for the last single week of trading, and 7.72 for the last 200 days.

Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.76 and a Gross Margin at +33.09. Alamos Gold Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.10.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.82.

Alamos Gold Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alamos Gold Inc. go to -7.28%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI]

There are presently around $1,767 million, or 68.67% of AGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGI stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 38,540,285, which is approximately -9.929% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,651,592 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $111.84 million in AGI stocks shares; and FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $99.47 million in AGI stock with ownership of nearly 12.082% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alamos Gold Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in Alamos Gold Inc. [NYSE:AGI] by around 18,001,856 shares. Additionally, 101 investors decreased positions by around 25,878,475 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 155,978,981 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 199,859,312 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGI stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,724,393 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 7,971,856 shares during the same period.