1847 Goedeker Inc. [GOED] Is Currently 0.00 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

1847 Goedeker Inc. [AMEX: GOED] price plunged by 0.00 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on March 31, 2022 that CORRECTING and REPLACING 1847 Goedeker Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2021 Results.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Please replace the release with the following corrected version that has been amended and restated to clarify that our 2022 guidance is based on a comparison to 2021 pro forma results.

A sum of 2688463 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.83M shares. 1847 Goedeker Inc. shares reached a high of $1.48 and dropped to a low of $1.37 until finishing in the latest session at $1.39.

The one-year GOED stock forecast points to a potential upside of 83.65. The average equity rating for GOED stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on 1847 Goedeker Inc. [GOED]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOED shares is $8.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOED stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for 1847 Goedeker Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 1847 Goedeker Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOED stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

GOED Stock Performance Analysis:

1847 Goedeker Inc. [GOED] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.95. With this latest performance, GOED shares dropped by -17.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOED stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.98 for 1847 Goedeker Inc. [GOED]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7546, while it was recorded at 1.4540 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4766 for the last 200 days.

Insight into 1847 Goedeker Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 1847 Goedeker Inc. [GOED] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.29 and a Gross Margin at +13.82. 1847 Goedeker Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.12.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.72.

1847 Goedeker Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

1847 Goedeker Inc. [GOED] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $50 million, or 34.10% of GOED stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOED stocks are: BRIGHTLIGHT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 7,916,141, which is approximately 546.329% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; CANNELL CAPITAL LLC, holding 4,992,381 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.94 million in GOED stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $6.36 million in GOED stock with ownership of nearly -0.137% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 1847 Goedeker Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in 1847 Goedeker Inc. [AMEX:GOED] by around 12,874,935 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 10,747,817 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 12,589,706 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,212,458 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOED stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,462,958 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 8,522,791 shares during the same period.