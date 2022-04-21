Windtree Therapeutics Inc. [WINT] fell -36.45% so far this year. What now?

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: WINT] closed the trading session at $1.02 on 04/20/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.97, while the highest price level was $1.43. The company report on April 20, 2022 that Windtree Therapeutics Announces Late-Breaker Presentation on Phase 2 SEISMiC Study Results of Istaroxime in Early Cardiogenic Shock at the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Heart Failure Conference.

Company to host conference call following the presentation.

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqCM: WINT), a biotechnology company focused on advancing multiple late-stage interventions for acute cardiovascular and pulmonary disorders, today announced a late-breaker presentation at the upcoming European Society of Cardiology Heart Failure Conference taking place on May 21-24, 2022 in Madrid, Spain.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -36.45 percent and weekly performance of -0.97 percent. The stock has been moved at -46.32 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.42 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -30.14 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 111.53K shares, WINT reached to a volume of 34328487 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Windtree Therapeutics Inc. [WINT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WINT shares is $7.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WINT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Windtree Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 26, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Windtree Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.10 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79.

WINT stock trade performance evaluation

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. [WINT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.97. With this latest performance, WINT shares dropped by -6.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WINT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.01 for Windtree Therapeutics Inc. [WINT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0537, while it was recorded at 1.0249 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5731 for the last 200 days.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. [WINT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -121.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -72.08.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. [WINT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 6.00% of WINT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WINT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 670,481, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.10% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 215,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.22 million in WINT stocks shares; and KEPOS CAPITAL LP, currently with $0.17 million in WINT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Windtree Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Windtree Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:WINT] by around 236,448 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 6,348 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 1,451,178 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,693,974 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WINT stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 203,852 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 5,200 shares during the same period.