why Warner Music Group Corp. [WMG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $45.12

Warner Music Group Corp. [NASDAQ: WMG] price plunged by -6.15 percent to reach at -$2.14. The company report on April 19, 2022 that Warner Music Group Corp. to Conduct Earnings Conference Call on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

Warner Music Group Corp. will release its financial results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, for the second quarter ended March 31, 2022, and will hold an earnings conference call that morning at 8:30 a.m. ET.

To access the conference call, please dial (833) 646-0491 or (918) 922-6618. The passcode for the call is “Warner Music.” We suggest you call in 10 minutes prior to the start time. If you do not anticipate asking a question, we recommend joining via the webcast at www.wmg.com. You will be able to replay the conference call up until Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. ET by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406. The passcode for the conference replay is 2862965.

A sum of 3500182 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.50M shares. Warner Music Group Corp. shares reached a high of $34.44 and dropped to a low of $32.43 until finishing in the latest session at $32.67.

The one-year WMG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.59. The average equity rating for WMG stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Warner Music Group Corp. [WMG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WMG shares is $45.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WMG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Warner Music Group Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $41 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Warner Music Group Corp. stock. On November 16, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for WMG shares from 53 to 42.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Warner Music Group Corp. is set at 1.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for WMG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 108.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for WMG in the course of the last twelve months was 84.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

WMG Stock Performance Analysis:

Warner Music Group Corp. [WMG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.03. With this latest performance, WMG shares dropped by -9.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WMG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.19 for Warner Music Group Corp. [WMG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.13, while it was recorded at 35.07 for the last single week of trading, and 40.10 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Warner Music Group Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Warner Music Group Corp. [WMG] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.22 and a Gross Margin at +42.50. Warner Music Group Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.66.

Return on Total Capital for WMG is now 18.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Warner Music Group Corp. [WMG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11,858.06. Additionally, WMG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 99.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11,719.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 98.00.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.78.Warner Music Group Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

WMG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WMG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Warner Music Group Corp. go to 36.94%.

Warner Music Group Corp. [WMG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,588 million, or 75.60% of WMG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WMG stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 12,068,537, which is approximately 66.62% of the company’s market cap and around 5.50% of the total institutional ownership; SANDS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 11,553,443 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $402.18 million in WMG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $297.13 million in WMG stock with ownership of nearly 4.794% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Warner Music Group Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 99 institutional holders increased their position in Warner Music Group Corp. [NASDAQ:WMG] by around 20,758,486 shares. Additionally, 91 investors decreased positions by around 12,702,475 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 69,624,324 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 103,085,285 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WMG stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,454,948 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,065,575 shares during the same period.