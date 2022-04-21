why UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $548.65

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [NYSE: UNH] price surged by 1.55 percent to reach at $8.31. The company report on April 14, 2022 that UnitedHealth Group Reports First Quarter 2022 Results.

Revenues of $80.1 Billion Grew $10 Billion or 14% Year-Over-Year, with Double-Digit Growth at both Optum and UnitedHealthcare.

A sum of 2986233 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.24M shares. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated shares reached a high of $548.36 and dropped to a low of $539.00 until finishing in the latest session at $546.01.

The one-year UNH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.48. The average equity rating for UNH stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNH shares is $548.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNH stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 27, 2021, representing the official price target for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $478, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on UNH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is set at 11.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNH in the course of the last twelve months was 28.99.

UNH Stock Performance Analysis:

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.30. With this latest performance, UNH shares gained by 7.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.82 for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 500.69, while it was recorded at 537.92 for the last single week of trading, and 455.36 for the last 200 days.

Insight into UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.33. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.01.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.30.

UNH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated go to 14.57%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $443,863 million, or 89.50% of UNH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UNH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 79,483,862, which is approximately 0.399% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 69,259,425 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $37.24 billion in UNH stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $25.82 billion in UNH stock with ownership of nearly -0.157% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,540 institutional holders increased their position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [NYSE:UNH] by around 25,959,897 shares. Additionally, 1,108 investors decreased positions by around 23,422,085 shares, while 312 investors held positions by with 776,102,340 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 825,484,322 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UNH stock had 341 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,706,996 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 2,033,309 shares during the same period.