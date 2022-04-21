why Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $79.94

Johnson Controls International plc [NYSE: JCI] jumped around 1.57 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $65.10 at the close of the session, up 2.47%. The company report on April 19, 2022 that Cherry Creek School District and Johnson Controls Pave the Way for Colorado’s Healthy, Sustainable Future.

Upgrades expected to generate net savings of $20 million over 20 years after funding the $69 million project.

Project aligns with Colorado’s building performance standards by reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 25% from 2021 baseline; will conserve 1.8 billion gallons of water over the project term .

Johnson Controls International plc stock is now -19.94% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. JCI Stock saw the intraday high of $65.64 and lowest of $64.24 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 81.77, which means current price is +8.83% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.50M shares, JCI reached a trading volume of 3107224 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]?

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Johnson Controls International plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Johnson Controls International plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $82 to $83, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on JCI stock. On November 08, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for JCI shares from 76 to 75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Johnson Controls International plc is set at 1.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for JCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for JCI in the course of the last twelve months was 44.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has JCI stock performed recently?

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.75. With this latest performance, JCI shares dropped by -1.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.81 for Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.68, while it was recorded at 62.94 for the last single week of trading, and 71.80 for the last 200 days.

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Johnson Controls International plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Johnson Controls International plc go to 19.02%.

Insider trade positions for Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]

There are presently around $40,653 million, or 96.70% of JCI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JCI stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 61,180,640, which is approximately -3.753% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 58,601,139 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.72 billion in JCI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.71 billion in JCI stock with ownership of nearly -0.692% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Johnson Controls International plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 473 institutional holders increased their position in Johnson Controls International plc [NYSE:JCI] by around 28,464,247 shares. Additionally, 451 investors decreased positions by around 28,302,993 shares, while 162 investors held positions by with 583,135,912 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 639,903,152 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JCI stock had 140 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,613,485 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 3,472,853 shares during the same period.