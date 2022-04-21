why Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $131.61

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [NYSE: EW] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.01% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.15%. The company report on April 19, 2022 that EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES TO HOST EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL ON APRIL 26, 2022.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW) plans to announce its operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 after the market closes on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, and will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET that day to discuss those results.

To participate in the conference call, dial (877) 704-2848 or (201) 389-0893. The call will also be available live and archived on the “Investor Relations” section of the Edwards website at ir.edwards.com.

Over the last 12 months, EW stock rose by 34.68%. The one-year Edwards Lifesciences Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.54. The average equity rating for EW stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $80.95 billion, with 624.20 million shares outstanding and 616.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.71M shares, EW stock reached a trading volume of 3247119 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EW shares is $131.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EW stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $132 to $135, while Bernstein kept a Outperform rating on EW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is set at 3.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for EW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for EW in the course of the last twelve months was 57.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

EW Stock Performance Analysis:

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.15. With this latest performance, EW shares gained by 14.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.45 for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 113.07, while it was recorded at 122.80 for the last single week of trading, and 114.98 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Edwards Lifesciences Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.78 and a Gross Margin at +76.57. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.73.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.10.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

EW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation go to 15.20%.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $64,140 million, or 86.20% of EW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 57,040,983, which is approximately 7.556% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 49,076,649 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.11 billion in EW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.35 billion in EW stock with ownership of nearly 3.653% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 660 institutional holders increased their position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [NYSE:EW] by around 31,778,596 shares. Additionally, 519 investors decreased positions by around 30,600,773 shares, while 236 investors held positions by with 452,715,619 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 515,094,988 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EW stock had 183 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,732,241 shares, while 104 institutional investors sold positions of 5,491,952 shares during the same period.