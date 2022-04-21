why Danaher Corporation [DHR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $343.13

Danaher Corporation [NYSE: DHR] surged by $7.28 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $284.00 during the day while it closed the day at $280.38. The company report on April 12, 2022 that Danaher Announces Conversion Date For Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) announced today that its 4.75% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (the “Preferred Stock”), will automatically convert into shares of the Company’s Common Stock on April 15, 2022 (the “Conversion Date”). The conversion rate for each share of Preferred Stock will be 6.6632 shares of the Company’s Common Stock. Cash will be paid in lieu of fractional shares of Common Stock.

As previously announced, on April 15, 2022 holders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2022 will separately receive a final quarterly cash dividend of $11.875 per share on the Preferred Stock.

Danaher Corporation stock has also loss -0.13% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DHR stock has declined by -2.32% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -9.11% and lost -14.78% year-on date.

The market cap for DHR stock reached $205.61 billion, with 715.50 million shares outstanding and 636.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.89M shares, DHR reached a trading volume of 3791821 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Danaher Corporation [DHR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DHR shares is $343.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DHR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Danaher Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Danaher Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $340 to $360, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on DHR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Danaher Corporation is set at 7.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for DHR in the course of the last twelve months was 32.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

DHR stock trade performance evaluation

Danaher Corporation [DHR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.13. With this latest performance, DHR shares dropped by -3.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.92 for Danaher Corporation [DHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 279.32, while it was recorded at 277.85 for the last single week of trading, and 299.70 for the last 200 days.

Danaher Corporation [DHR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Danaher Corporation [DHR] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.33 and a Gross Margin at +60.95. Danaher Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.55.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.97.

Danaher Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Danaher Corporation [DHR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Danaher Corporation go to 16.87%.

Danaher Corporation [DHR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $157,167 million, or 80.60% of DHR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DHR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 49,960,190, which is approximately 0.449% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 45,118,481 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.32 billion in DHR stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $8.09 billion in DHR stock with ownership of nearly 0.646% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Danaher Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,061 institutional holders increased their position in Danaher Corporation [NYSE:DHR] by around 30,763,642 shares. Additionally, 785 investors decreased positions by around 22,422,451 shares, while 294 investors held positions by with 522,306,585 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 575,492,678 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DHR stock had 248 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,645,028 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 925,895 shares during the same period.