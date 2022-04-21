why Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $19.17

Altice USA Inc. [NYSE: ATUS] closed the trading session at $11.88 on 04/20/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $11.70, while the highest price level was $12.05. The company report on April 18, 2022 that Altice USA to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Q1 2022 Results.

Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) will host a conference call on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. EDT to discuss financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. A press release reporting the results will be issued at 4:05 p.m. EDT.

The call will be led by Dexter Goei, CEO, and Michael Grau, CFO.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -26.58 percent and weekly performance of 1.37 percent. The stock has been moved at -31.17 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.59 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -23.26 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.83M shares, ATUS reached to a volume of 3131986 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATUS shares is $19.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATUS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Societe Generale have made an estimate for Altice USA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI dropped their target price from $25 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Altice USA Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Neutral rating on ATUS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altice USA Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for ATUS in the course of the last twelve months was 1.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

ATUS stock trade performance evaluation

Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.37. With this latest performance, ATUS shares gained by 0.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.48 for Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.10, while it was recorded at 11.89 for the last single week of trading, and 19.16 for the last 200 days.

Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Altice USA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Altice USA Inc. go to 23.95%.

Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,993 million, or 57.00% of ATUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATUS stocks are: CLARKSTON CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 20,408,200, which is approximately 47.219% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC, holding 20,137,297 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $242.25 million in ATUS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $239.75 million in ATUS stock with ownership of nearly 1.901% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Altice USA Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 207 institutional holders increased their position in Altice USA Inc. [NYSE:ATUS] by around 87,060,476 shares. Additionally, 220 investors decreased positions by around 63,777,505 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 97,922,885 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 248,760,866 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATUS stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 44,530,235 shares, while 105 institutional investors sold positions of 32,200,704 shares during the same period.