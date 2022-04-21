Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP] is -29.53% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Wheels Up Experience Inc. [NYSE: UP] closed the trading session at $3.27 on 04/20/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.09, while the highest price level was $3.325. The company report on April 19, 2022 that Wheels Up Announces Date of First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP), the leading brand in private aviation, today announced that it will release its first quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12, 2022. Management will host a conference call at 4:30 pm ET to discuss the results.

The event will be webcast live and can be accessed via the Events & Presentations page of our Investor Relations website.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -29.53 percent and weekly performance of 1.87 percent. The stock has been moved at -52.26 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.24 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -15.28 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.38M shares, UP reached to a volume of 2908295 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UP shares is $6.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Wheels Up Experience Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Wheels Up Experience Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5.90, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Underweight rating on UP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wheels Up Experience Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for UP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.10.

UP stock trade performance evaluation

Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.87. With this latest performance, UP shares gained by 1.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.27 for Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.33, while it was recorded at 3.15 for the last single week of trading, and 5.67 for the last 200 days.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.40 and a Gross Margin at +1.96. Wheels Up Experience Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.91.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.10.

Wheels Up Experience Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $424 million, or 57.80% of UP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UP stocks are: DELTA AIR LINES, INC. with ownership of 52,000,995, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 7.70% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 17,533,978 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $54.18 million in UP stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $35.95 million in UP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wheels Up Experience Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 107 institutional holders increased their position in Wheels Up Experience Inc. [NYSE:UP] by around 76,575,402 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 25,925,271 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 34,622,788 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 137,123,461 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UP stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 66,554,236 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 23,866,913 shares during the same period.