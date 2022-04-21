Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR] is -24.19% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Westwater Resources Inc. [AMEX: WWR] gained 3.82% on the last trading session, reaching $1.63 price per share at the time. The company report on April 19, 2022 that Westwater Resources and Alabama Graphite Products Break Ground on Kellyton Processing Plant.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Governor Ivey and Congressman Rogers highlight ceremony for construction of $202 million plant in Coosa County.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, Congressman Mike Rogers, and numerous other state and local government officials and business leaders joined Westwater Resources, Inc. (NYSE American: WWR) and its subsidiary Alabama Graphite Products, LLC (collectively the “Company”) in breaking ground today for the construction of the Company’s graphite processing plant in Kellyton, just outside Alexander City, Alabama.

Westwater Resources Inc. represents 35.19 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $68.18 million with the latest information. WWR stock price has been found in the range of $1.56 to $1.65.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.62M shares, WWR reached a trading volume of 4209694 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Westwater Resources Inc. is set at 0.15 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.76.

Trading performance analysis for WWR stock

Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.40. With this latest performance, WWR shares dropped by -6.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WWR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.81 for Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8830, while it was recorded at 1.6200 for the last single week of trading, and 2.9123 for the last 200 days.

Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.56.

Westwater Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 21.70 and a Current Ratio set at 21.70.

Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WWR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Westwater Resources Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR]

There are presently around $8 million, or 12.00% of WWR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WWR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,473,027, which is approximately 10.983% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 1,044,569 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.64 million in WWR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.75 million in WWR stock with ownership of nearly -0.649% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Westwater Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in Westwater Resources Inc. [AMEX:WWR] by around 1,846,967 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 402,478 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 2,652,147 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,901,592 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WWR stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 623,955 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 52,886 shares during the same period.