Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Nordstrom Inc. [NYSE: JWN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.21% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.30%. The company report on April 4, 2022 that Nordstrom Announces Executive Leadership Team Retirements and New Appointments.

Scott Meden and Geevy S.K. Thomas to Retire .

Over the last 12 months, JWN stock dropped by -22.00%. The one-year Nordstrom Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -10.88. The average equity rating for JWN stock is currently 3.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.63 billion, with 159.30 million shares outstanding and 112.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.66M shares, JWN stock reached a trading volume of 3081645 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JWN shares is $25.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JWN stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Nordstrom Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $26 to $29. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Nordstrom Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $25 to $30, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on JWN stock. On March 02, 2022, analysts increased their price target for JWN shares from 23 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nordstrom Inc. is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for JWN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for JWN in the course of the last twelve months was 23.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

JWN Stock Performance Analysis:

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.30. With this latest performance, JWN shares gained by 8.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.87 for Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.16, while it was recorded at 28.82 for the last single week of trading, and 27.24 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nordstrom Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.33 and a Gross Margin at +36.82. Nordstrom Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.20.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 40.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.93.

Nordstrom Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

JWN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JWN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nordstrom Inc. go to 40.19%.

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,642 million, or 58.70% of JWN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JWN stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 13,921,317, which is approximately 24.913% of the company’s market cap and around 4.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,512,934 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $331.69 million in JWN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $291.45 million in JWN stock with ownership of nearly 0.29% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nordstrom Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 180 institutional holders increased their position in Nordstrom Inc. [NYSE:JWN] by around 17,510,451 shares. Additionally, 177 investors decreased positions by around 18,894,925 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 55,288,269 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 91,693,645 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JWN stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,187,083 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 6,857,067 shares during the same period.