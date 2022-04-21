Wall Street Analyst Initiated Compass Inc. [COMP]. What else is Wall St. saying

Compass Inc. [NYSE: COMP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.41% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.29%. The company report on April 11, 2022 that Compass Appoints Josh McCarter, CEO of Mindbody, to Board of Directors.

The Mindbody CEO brings deep platform and embedded payment applications expertise to the company’s growing board of directors .

Compass, Inc. (NYSE: COMP), a leading technology-enabled residential real estate brokerage, today announced the appointment of Josh McCarter to its board of directors. McCarter currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of Mindbody, the leading wellness experience technology platform that empowers businesses and entrepreneurs in the fitness, wellness, and beauty industries.

Over the last 12 months, COMP stock dropped by -61.53%. The one-year Compass Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 44.59. The average equity rating for COMP stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.04 billion, with 404.44 million shares outstanding and 347.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.46M shares, COMP stock reached a trading volume of 3341026 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Compass Inc. [COMP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COMP shares is $12.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COMP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Compass Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Compass Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $22 to $23, while Needham kept a Buy rating on COMP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Compass Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for COMP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.39.

COMP Stock Performance Analysis:

Compass Inc. [COMP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.29. With this latest performance, COMP shares gained by 3.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COMP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.12 for Compass Inc. [COMP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.31, while it was recorded at 6.32 for the last single week of trading, and 10.79 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Compass Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Compass Inc. [COMP] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.97 and a Gross Margin at +10.83. Compass Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.70.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -67.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.22.

Compass Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Compass Inc. [COMP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,647 million, or 65.80% of COMP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COMP stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 132,365,273, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; DISCOVERY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC / CT, holding 26,357,465 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $167.11 million in COMP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $109.97 million in COMP stock with ownership of nearly 17949.928% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Compass Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 97 institutional holders increased their position in Compass Inc. [NYSE:COMP] by around 40,336,524 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 26,341,607 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 193,132,857 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 259,810,988 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COMP stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,277,838 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 5,201,628 shares during the same period.