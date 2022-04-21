UBS lifts News Corporation [NWSA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

News Corporation [NASDAQ: NWSA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.64% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.34%. The company report on April 14, 2022 that Realtor.com® March Rental Report: U.S. Rental Prices Soar by Nearly 20% in Just Two Years.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

National rents hit a new high of $1,807 in March; Sun Belt metros top the list of biggest two-year rent gains, beating out large tech hubs.

U.S. rental prices grew by nearly 20% from March 2020 to 2022 during the pandemic, according to the Realtor.com® Monthly Rental Report released today. Additionally, two-year rental trends indicate some redistribution of higher rents across the 50 largest markets during COVID, as renters migrated from expensive big tech cities to relatively more affordable areas. Sun Belt metros topped the list of fastest-growing rental markets from March 2020-2022, led by Miami, Riverside, Calif. and Tampa, Fla., while big tech hubs posted many of the country’s smallest two-year rent gains.

Over the last 12 months, NWSA stock dropped by -19.95%. The one-year News Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.83. The average equity rating for NWSA stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $13.26 billion, with 592.10 million shares outstanding and 508.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.94M shares, NWSA stock reached a trading volume of 3063790 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on News Corporation [NWSA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NWSA shares is $32.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NWSA stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for News Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 01, 2021, representing the official price target for News Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on NWSA stock. On February 12, 2021, analysts increased their price target for NWSA shares from 15 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for News Corporation is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for NWSA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for NWSA in the course of the last twelve months was 16.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

NWSA Stock Performance Analysis:

News Corporation [NWSA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.34. With this latest performance, NWSA shares dropped by -0.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NWSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.59 for News Corporation [NWSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.93, while it was recorded at 21.52 for the last single week of trading, and 22.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into News Corporation Fundamentals:

News Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

NWSA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NWSA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for News Corporation go to 21.06%.

News Corporation [NWSA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,203 million, or 98.80% of NWSA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NWSA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 53,022,207, which is approximately 0.97% of the company’s market cap and around 0.87% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 50,380,541 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.09 billion in NWSA stocks shares; and INDEPENDENT FRANCHISE PARTNERS LLP, currently with $669.26 million in NWSA stock with ownership of nearly 3.911% of the company’s market capitalization.

209 institutional holders increased their position in News Corporation [NASDAQ:NWSA] by around 30,107,547 shares. Additionally, 201 investors decreased positions by around 33,588,833 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 313,799,607 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 377,495,987 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NWSA stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,511,390 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 5,782,712 shares during the same period.