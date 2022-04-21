The Western Union Company [WU] Revenue clocked in at $5.07 billion, up 8.74% YTD: What’s Next?

The Western Union Company [NYSE: WU] traded at a high on 04/20/22, posting a 0.83 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $19.40. The company report on April 14, 2022 that Western Union to Release First Quarter 2022 Results on April 28, 2022.

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU), a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments, announced today that Chief Executive Officer Devin McGranahan and Chief Financial Officer Raj Agrawal will host a webcast and conference call to discuss first quarter 2022 results on April 28, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. ET. A press release highlighting the financial results will be issued at approximately 4:05 p.m. ET the same day.

The webcast and presentation will be available at https://ir.westernunion.com. Registration for the event is required, so please register at least fifteen minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2848038 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Western Union Company stands at 1.61% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.12%.

The market cap for WU stock reached $7.47 billion, with 399.90 million shares outstanding and 385.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.35M shares, WU reached a trading volume of 2848038 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Western Union Company [WU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WU shares is $20.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WU stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for The Western Union Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $25 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2022, representing the official price target for The Western Union Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $23 to $21, while Susquehanna kept a Neutral rating on WU stock. On November 03, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for WU shares from 27 to 23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Western Union Company is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for WU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for WU in the course of the last twelve months was 11.93.

How has WU stock performed recently?

The Western Union Company [WU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.13. With this latest performance, WU shares gained by 7.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.73 for The Western Union Company [WU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.63, while it was recorded at 19.06 for the last single week of trading, and 19.59 for the last 200 days.

The Western Union Company [WU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Western Union Company [WU] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.63 and a Gross Margin at +39.36. The Western Union Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.76.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 297.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.80.

Earnings analysis for The Western Union Company [WU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Western Union Company go to 8.11%.

Insider trade positions for The Western Union Company [WU]

There are presently around $7,549 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 60,702,355, which is approximately 17.193% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 41,754,123 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $803.35 million in WU stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $427.25 million in WU stock with ownership of nearly -1.446% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Western Union Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 279 institutional holders increased their position in The Western Union Company [NYSE:WU] by around 44,902,352 shares. Additionally, 261 investors decreased positions by around 53,920,076 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 293,538,177 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 392,360,605 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WU stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,525,387 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 3,758,510 shares during the same period.