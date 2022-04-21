The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] is -1.28% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [NYSE: IPG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.99% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.15%. The company report on April 20, 2022 that IPG Acquires Stake in The Famous Group.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Alliance Accelerates the Growth of Next Generation Live Brand Experiences in Virtual, Mixed and Augmented Reality Spaces.

Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) has acquired a stake in The Famous Group, an award-winning fan experience technology company based in Los Angeles. The Famous Group, founded in 1997, is an innovator in the creation of mixed and augmented reality experiences for live events. The company has partnered with many of the world’s most iconic live event organizations to create unforgettable moments, including the NFL, NBA, NHL, Nickelodeon, WWE, and others. The Famous Group has also worked with some of the world’s most recognizable consumer brands, including Verizon, Nike, and others.

Over the last 12 months, IPG stock rose by 20.46%. The one-year The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.61. The average equity rating for IPG stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $14.49 billion, with 393.60 million shares outstanding and 392.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.23M shares, IPG stock reached a trading volume of 5355215 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IPG shares is $40.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IPG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $47 to $42. The new note on the price target was released on March 14, 2022, representing the official price target for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on IPG stock. On July 22, 2021, analysts increased their price target for IPG shares from 27 to 37.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for IPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for IPG in the course of the last twelve months was 9.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

IPG Stock Performance Analysis:

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.15. With this latest performance, IPG shares gained by 3.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.45 for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.44, while it was recorded at 35.16 for the last single week of trading, and 36.03 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.13 and a Gross Margin at +15.32. The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.30.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.02.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

IPG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IPG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. go to 5.60%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13,959 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IPG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46,632,558, which is approximately 0.239% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 40,390,818 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.44 billion in IPG stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.39 billion in IPG stock with ownership of nearly -8.519% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 364 institutional holders increased their position in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [NYSE:IPG] by around 22,285,620 shares. Additionally, 306 investors decreased positions by around 23,500,123 shares, while 89 investors held positions by with 346,878,901 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 392,664,644 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IPG stock had 98 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,025,697 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 2,836,588 shares during the same period.