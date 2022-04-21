Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA] moved down -5.30: Why It’s Important

Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NYSE: NOVA] closed the trading session at $18.23 on 04/20/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $18.17, while the highest price level was $19.85. The company report on April 12, 2022 that Sunnova Aligns with TCFD and Expands GHG Accounting in Second ESG Report.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (“Sunnova”) (NYSE: NOVA), a leading U.S. residential energy service provider, today announced the release of its second annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report, which highlights the critical steps the company took in 2021 to advance its ESG management through rigorous and transparent reporting of sustainability performance.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220412005508/en/.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -34.71 percent and weekly performance of -14.77 percent. The stock has been moved at -54.89 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -26.28 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -15.41 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.98M shares, NOVA reached to a volume of 2923497 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOVA shares is $42.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOVA stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Sunnova Energy International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Sunnova Energy International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on NOVA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunnova Energy International Inc. is set at 1.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.98.

NOVA stock trade performance evaluation

Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.77. With this latest performance, NOVA shares dropped by -26.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.37 for Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.32, while it was recorded at 19.30 for the last single week of trading, and 30.30 for the last 200 days.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA] shares currently have an operating margin of -30.47 and a Gross Margin at +45.53. Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -57.14.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.04.

Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,323 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NOVA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,269,269, which is approximately 35.15% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A., holding 12,706,717 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $244.6 million in NOVA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $165.88 million in NOVA stock with ownership of nearly 16.558% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sunnova Energy International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 128 institutional holders increased their position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NYSE:NOVA] by around 20,481,147 shares. Additionally, 103 investors decreased positions by around 17,934,296 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 82,236,880 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 120,652,323 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NOVA stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,686,407 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 3,685,800 shares during the same period.