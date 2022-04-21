Royalty Pharma plc [RPRX] is 10.97% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Royalty Pharma plc [NASDAQ: RPRX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.05% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.76%. The company report on April 18, 2022 that Royalty Pharma Declares Second Quarter 2022 Dividend.

The board of directors of Royalty Pharma plc (Nasdaq: RPRX) has approved the payment of a dividend for the second quarter of 2022 of $0.19 per Class A ordinary share.

The dividend will be paid on June 15, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 20, 2022.

Over the last 12 months, RPRX stock rose by 3.37%. The one-year Royalty Pharma plc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.53. The average equity rating for RPRX stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $25.84 billion, with 431.42 million shares outstanding and 188.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.77M shares, RPRX stock reached a trading volume of 5664831 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Royalty Pharma plc [RPRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RPRX shares is $51.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RPRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Royalty Pharma plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Royalty Pharma plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on RPRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Royalty Pharma plc is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for RPRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.80.

RPRX Stock Performance Analysis:

Royalty Pharma plc [RPRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.76. With this latest performance, RPRX shares gained by 13.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RPRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.96 for Royalty Pharma plc [RPRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.64, while it was recorded at 43.81 for the last single week of trading, and 39.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Royalty Pharma plc Fundamentals:

Royalty Pharma plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.80 and a Current Ratio set at 16.80.

RPRX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RPRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Royalty Pharma plc go to 10.15%.

Royalty Pharma plc [RPRX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11,861 million, or 63.30% of RPRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RPRX stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 56,230,690, which is approximately -1.875% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 29,636,565 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.31 billion in RPRX stocks shares; and ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., currently with $1.1 billion in RPRX stock with ownership of nearly 0.587% of the company’s market capitalization.

173 institutional holders increased their position in Royalty Pharma plc [NASDAQ:RPRX] by around 25,988,373 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 19,402,574 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 222,960,630 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 268,351,577 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RPRX stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,278,713 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 1,587,097 shares during the same period.