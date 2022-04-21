Raymond James lifts Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ARCT] plunged by -$0.79 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $25.80 during the day while it closed the day at $24.47. The company report on April 20, 2022 that Arcturus Announces Self-amplifying COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Candidate ARCT-154 Meets Primary Efficacy Endpoint in Phase 3 Study.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

95% Efficacy overall for prevention of severe COVID-19 disease including related deaths.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -8.76% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ARCT stock has declined by -8.21% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -45.83% and lost -33.88% year-on date.

The market cap for ARCT stock reached $722.35 million, with 26.36 million shares outstanding and 22.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 513.58K shares, ARCT reached a trading volume of 6130667 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARCT shares is $68.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARCT stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $29, while Goldman analysts kept a Sell rating on ARCT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is set at 2.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARCT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 58.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.55.

ARCT stock trade performance evaluation

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.76. With this latest performance, ARCT shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARCT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.84 for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.44, while it was recorded at 26.23 for the last single week of trading, and 36.55 for the last 200 days.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT] shares currently have an operating margin of -1600.06. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1647.98.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -65.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -46.86.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $504 million, or 76.90% of ARCT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARCT stocks are: FEDERATED HERMES, INC. with ownership of 3,694,929, which is approximately 21.333% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 2,383,840 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $60.22 million in ARCT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $51.94 million in ARCT stock with ownership of nearly 39.837% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:ARCT] by around 2,369,545 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 1,342,734 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 16,257,251 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,969,530 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARCT stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 286,811 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 400,545 shares during the same period.