Paramount Global [PARA] Revenue clocked in at $28.59 billion, up 20.21% YTD: What’s Next?

Paramount Global [NASDAQ: PARA] traded at a high on 04/19/22, posting a 0.86 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $36.28. The company report on April 8, 2022 that FIRST LADY OF THE UNITED STATES JILL BIDEN TO MAKE SPECIAL APPEARANCE DURING NICKELODEON’S KIDS’ CHOICE AWARDS 2022.

First Lady to Celebrate Today’s Youngest Generation,with a Special Message to Military Children in Honor of Month of the Military Child.

Miranda Cosgrove and Rob Gronkowski to Co-Host Live Showon Saturday, April 9, at 7:30 p.m. (ET/PT).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5674295 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Paramount Global stands at 2.33% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.23%.

The market cap for PARA stock reached $23.53 billion, with 650.00 million shares outstanding and 594.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.19M shares, PARA reached a trading volume of 5674295 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Paramount Global [PARA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PARA shares is $40.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PARA stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Paramount Global shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Paramount Global stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paramount Global is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for PARA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.66.

How has PARA stock performed recently?

Paramount Global [PARA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.03. With this latest performance, PARA shares dropped by -2.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PARA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.81 for Paramount Global [PARA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.81, while it was recorded at 36.19 for the last single week of trading, and 36.36 for the last 200 days.

Paramount Global [PARA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Paramount Global [PARA] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.18 and a Gross Margin at +36.56. Paramount Global’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.87.

Paramount Global’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Paramount Global [PARA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PARA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Paramount Global go to -4.51%.

Insider trade positions for Paramount Global [PARA]

There are presently around $14,898 million, or 70.30% of PARA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PARA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 65,330,869, which is approximately 0.595% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 44,333,995 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.59 billion in PARA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.19 billion in PARA stock with ownership of nearly 1.265% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Paramount Global stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 495 institutional holders increased their position in Paramount Global [NASDAQ:PARA] by around 46,806,253 shares. Additionally, 490 investors decreased positions by around 46,060,165 shares, while 114 investors held positions by with 321,312,644 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 414,179,062 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PARA stock had 133 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,094,274 shares, while 155 institutional investors sold positions of 7,339,064 shares during the same period.