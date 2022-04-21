NiSource Inc. [NI] gain 16.26% so far this year. What now?

NiSource Inc. [NYSE: NI] surged by $0.33 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $32.297 during the day while it closed the day at $32.10. The company report on April 20, 2022 that NISOURCE ISSUES ANNUAL REPORT.

NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) (“NiSource”) today released its 2021 integrated annual report, highlighting a long list of accomplishments in safety, sustainability, customer service, financial performance and much more. It is now available on NiSource.com and stockholders will receive a copy in the mail.

“NiSource delivered on our commitments to all our stakeholders in 2021 and, through our key initiatives, is in a position to consistently deliver on those commitments going forward,” said NiSource President and CEO Lloyd Yates. “Our employees and our customers are at the center of that success. As we build toward a more sustainable future, it will be our employees who lead that charge as they relentlessly focus on our customers, as they did in 2021.”.

NiSource Inc. stock has also loss -0.03% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NI stock has inclined by 14.89% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 30.28% and gained 16.26% year-on date.

The market cap for NI stock reached $12.98 billion, with 395.70 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.29M shares, NI reached a trading volume of 4920360 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NiSource Inc. [NI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NI shares is $31.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for NiSource Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2022, representing the official price target for NiSource Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $27 to $29, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on NI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NiSource Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for NI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for NI in the course of the last twelve months was 17.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

NI stock trade performance evaluation

NiSource Inc. [NI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.03. With this latest performance, NI shares gained by 5.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.17 for NiSource Inc. [NI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.21, while it was recorded at 31.81 for the last single week of trading, and 26.82 for the last 200 days.

NiSource Inc. [NI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NiSource Inc. [NI] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.71 and a Gross Margin at +56.31. NiSource Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.94.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.41.

NiSource Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NiSource Inc. [NI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NiSource Inc. go to 3.52%.

NiSource Inc. [NI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $12,004 million, or 94.60% of NI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 51,114,664, which is approximately 2.117% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 47,459,780 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.51 billion in NI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $706.0 million in NI stock with ownership of nearly 1.783% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NiSource Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 302 institutional holders increased their position in NiSource Inc. [NYSE:NI] by around 43,362,911 shares. Additionally, 177 investors decreased positions by around 42,806,492 shares, while 93 investors held positions by with 291,668,285 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 377,837,688 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NI stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,679,252 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 3,634,032 shares during the same period.