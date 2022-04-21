Natura &Co Holding S.A. [NTCO] Revenue clocked in at $40.52 billion, down -0.22% YTD: What’s Next?

Natura &Co Holding S.A. [NYSE: NTCO] price plunged by -14.35 percent to reach at -$1.55. The company report on March 9, 2022 that Natura &Co posts strong net income and margin improvement in Q4; sales grow in the full year, with net income reaching R$1 billion.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Digitally-enabled sales reach 52% of total; Avon synergies ahead of plan.

Natura & Co and brands make donations of R$3 million to help victims of war in Ukraine .

A sum of 3976040 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.84M shares. Natura &Co Holding S.A. shares reached a high of $11.17 and dropped to a low of $9.155 until finishing in the latest session at $9.25.

The one-year NTCO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.91. The average equity rating for NTCO stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Natura &Co Holding S.A. [NTCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTCO shares is $11.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Natura &Co Holding S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Natura &Co Holding S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Natura &Co Holding S.A. is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.23.

NTCO Stock Performance Analysis:

Natura &Co Holding S.A. [NTCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.97. With this latest performance, NTCO shares dropped by -4.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.21 for Natura &Co Holding S.A. [NTCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.77, while it was recorded at 10.49 for the last single week of trading, and 13.58 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Natura &Co Holding S.A. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Natura &Co Holding S.A. [NTCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.01 and a Gross Margin at +58.80. Natura &Co Holding S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.85.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.86.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. [NTCO] Insider Position Details

Positions in Natura &Co Holding S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in Natura &Co Holding S.A. [NYSE:NTCO] by around 6,159,123 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 7,403,021 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 12,216,070 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,778,214 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTCO stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 797,928 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 3,108,805 shares during the same period.