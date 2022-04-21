Morgan Stanley slashes price target on Datto Holding Corp. [MSP] – find out why.

Datto Holding Corp. [NYSE: MSP] traded at a low on 04/20/22, posting a -0.17 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $34.68. The company report on April 11, 2022 that CORRECTING and REPLACING Datto to be Acquired by Kaseya for $6.2 Billion, with Funding Led by Insight Partners.

Datto stockholders to receive $35.50 per share in cash.

First paragraph, second sentence of release should read: TPG (instead of TPG Capital).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3077473 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Datto Holding Corp. stands at 0.37% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.48%.

The market cap for MSP stock reached $5.68 billion, with 163.22 million shares outstanding and 155.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.06M shares, MSP reached a trading volume of 3077473 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Datto Holding Corp. [MSP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MSP shares is $33.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MSP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Datto Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price from $29 to $32. The new note on the price target was released on December 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Datto Holding Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $29, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on MSP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Datto Holding Corp. is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for MSP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for MSP in the course of the last twelve months was 72.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.10.

How has MSP stock performed recently?

Datto Holding Corp. [MSP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, MSP shares gained by 33.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MSP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 85.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.54 for Datto Holding Corp. [MSP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.53, while it was recorded at 34.70 for the last single week of trading, and 25.39 for the last 200 days.

Datto Holding Corp. [MSP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Datto Holding Corp. [MSP] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.89 and a Gross Margin at +67.22. Datto Holding Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.31.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.63.

Datto Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Earnings analysis for Datto Holding Corp. [MSP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MSP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Datto Holding Corp. go to 7.40%.

Insider trade positions for Datto Holding Corp. [MSP]

There are presently around $5,125 million, or 89.00% of MSP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MSP stocks are: VISTA EQUITY PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 113,753,615, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.30% of the total institutional ownership; DRAGONEER INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC, holding 3,706,333 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $128.76 million in MSP stocks shares; and GREENVALE CAPITAL LLP, currently with $112.91 million in MSP stock with ownership of nearly 1.929% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Datto Holding Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 79 institutional holders increased their position in Datto Holding Corp. [NYSE:MSP] by around 9,088,981 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 4,570,346 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 133,864,229 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 147,523,556 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MSP stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,052,444 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,547,023 shares during the same period.