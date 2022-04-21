Match Group Inc. [MTCH] Is Currently -9.89 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Match Group Inc. [NASDAQ: MTCH] plunged by -$9.29 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $93.90 during the day while it closed the day at $84.62. The company report on April 13, 2022 that Match Group To Webcast Q1 2022 Earnings Conference Call.

Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) will webcast a conference call to review its first quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). After the close of market trading on Tuesday, May 3, Match Group will publish its first quarter results along with supplemental investor materials, which may include certain forward-looking information, at https://ir.mtch.com.

The live webcast and replay will be open to the public at https://ir.mtch.com.

Match Group Inc. stock has also loss -10.10% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MTCH stock has declined by -27.22% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -47.34% and lost -36.02% year-on date.

The market cap for MTCH stock reached $25.23 billion, with 283.07 million shares outstanding and 276.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.91M shares, MTCH reached a trading volume of 5156229 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Match Group Inc. [MTCH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTCH shares is $148.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTCH stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Match Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Match Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $130, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on MTCH stock. On February 03, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for MTCH shares from 163 to 160.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Match Group Inc. is set at 5.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTCH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for MTCH in the course of the last twelve months was 30.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

MTCH stock trade performance evaluation

Match Group Inc. [MTCH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.10. With this latest performance, MTCH shares dropped by -15.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTCH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.63 for Match Group Inc. [MTCH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 103.22, while it was recorded at 91.48 for the last single week of trading, and 133.33 for the last 200 days.

Match Group Inc. [MTCH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Match Group Inc. [MTCH] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.55 and a Gross Margin at +69.52. Match Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.29.

Match Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Match Group Inc. [MTCH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTCH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Match Group Inc. go to 16.00%.

Match Group Inc. [MTCH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $25,921 million, or 99.20% of MTCH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTCH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,660,438, which is approximately 2.366% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,609,487 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.22 billion in MTCH stocks shares; and EDGEWOOD MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $1.55 billion in MTCH stock with ownership of nearly 9.848% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Match Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 426 institutional holders increased their position in Match Group Inc. [NASDAQ:MTCH] by around 25,217,434 shares. Additionally, 333 investors decreased positions by around 26,064,242 shares, while 118 investors held positions by with 224,736,264 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 276,017,940 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTCH stock had 120 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,378,458 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 4,581,687 shares during the same period.