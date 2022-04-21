Marriott International Inc. [MAR] Is Currently 0.81 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Marriott International Inc. [NASDAQ: MAR] surged by $1.52 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $193.79 during the day while it closed the day at $190.30. The company report on April 18, 2022 that MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL ANNOUNCES RELEASE DATE FOR FIRST QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS.

Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) will report first quarter 2022 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at approximately 7:00 am Eastern Time (ET). The company will hold a conference call for the investment community on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at 8:30 am ET. Mr. Anthony Capuano, Marriott International’s chief executive officer, and Ms. Leeny Oberg, Marriott International’s chief financial officer and executive vice president, business operations, will discuss the company’s performance.

The conference call will be webcast simultaneously via Marriott’s investor relations website. Those wishing to access the call on the web should log on to http://www.marriott.com/investor, and click the link for the first quarter earnings call under “Recent and Upcoming Events”. A replay will be available at that same website until May 3, 2023. A transcript of the call will also be available on the company’s website.

Marriott International Inc. stock has also gained 16.58% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MAR stock has inclined by 23.41% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 22.76% and gained 15.17% year-on date.

The market cap for MAR stock reached $60.56 billion, with 327.80 million shares outstanding and 266.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.57M shares, MAR reached a trading volume of 3494410 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Marriott International Inc. [MAR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAR shares is $175.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Marriott International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital raised their target price from $163 to $170. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Marriott International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $192 to $208, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on MAR stock. On February 16, 2022, analysts increased their price target for MAR shares from 150 to 164.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marriott International Inc. is set at 5.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 44.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAR in the course of the last twelve months was 60.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

MAR stock trade performance evaluation

Marriott International Inc. [MAR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.58. With this latest performance, MAR shares gained by 11.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.46 for Marriott International Inc. [MAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 170.66, while it was recorded at 183.66 for the last single week of trading, and 155.75 for the last 200 days.

Marriott International Inc. [MAR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marriott International Inc. [MAR] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.85 and a Gross Margin at +18.63. Marriott International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.93.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 119.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.37.

Marriott International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Marriott International Inc. [MAR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $37,230 million, or 61.70% of MAR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,956,076, which is approximately 3.357% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,833,129 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.99 billion in MAR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.29 billion in MAR stock with ownership of nearly 5.284% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marriott International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 525 institutional holders increased their position in Marriott International Inc. [NASDAQ:MAR] by around 12,851,454 shares. Additionally, 392 investors decreased positions by around 13,084,073 shares, while 243 investors held positions by with 171,279,980 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 197,215,507 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAR stock had 165 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,776,198 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 3,411,518 shares during the same period.