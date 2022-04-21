Market cap of Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG] reaches 5.14B – now what?

Vonage Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ: VG] loss -0.35% on the last trading session, reaching $20.16 price per share at the time. The company report on April 20, 2022 that Vonage Recognized on Newsweek List of America’s Most Trustworthy Companies 2022.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, has been awarded a place on Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Trustworthy Companies 2022. This prestigious award is presented by premier news magazine, Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

“Trust is a foundational Vonage value that engages, guides and inspires our global team to do their best work.”.

Vonage Holdings Corp. represents 252.81 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.14 billion with the latest information. VG stock price has been found in the range of $20.15 to $20.33.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.38M shares, VG reached a trading volume of 2850042 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VG shares is $21.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VG stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Vonage Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $16 to $26. The new note on the price target was released on November 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Vonage Holdings Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on VG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vonage Holdings Corp. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for VG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for VG in the course of the last twelve months was 34.33.

Trading performance analysis for VG stock

Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.44. With this latest performance, VG shares gained by 0.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.75 for Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.25, while it was recorded at 20.21 for the last single week of trading, and 17.92 for the last 200 days.

Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.19 and a Gross Margin at +42.93. Vonage Holdings Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.74.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.76.

Vonage Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vonage Holdings Corp. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG]

There are presently around $4,715 million, or 93.20% of VG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 31,596,390, which is approximately -0.487% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 26,658,413 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $539.3 million in VG stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $198.26 million in VG stock with ownership of nearly -36.392% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vonage Holdings Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 152 institutional holders increased their position in Vonage Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ:VG] by around 68,092,872 shares. Additionally, 148 investors decreased positions by around 77,154,021 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 87,835,091 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 233,081,984 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VG stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 44,570,146 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 40,128,767 shares during the same period.