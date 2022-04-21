Market cap of Realty Income Corporation [O] reaches 44.54B – now what?

Realty Income Corporation [NYSE: O] gained 1.09% or 0.81 points to close at $74.93 with a heavy trading volume of 2806772 shares. The company report on April 12, 2022 that 622nd Consecutive Common Stock Monthly Dividend Declared by Realty Income.

Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared the 622nd consecutive common stock monthly dividend. The dividend amount of $0.247 per share, representing an annualized amount of $2.964 per share, is payable on May 13, 2022 to shareholders of record as of May 2, 2022. The ex-dividend date for May’s dividend is April 29, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $74.12, the shares rose to $75.315 and dropped to $74.03, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for O points out that the company has recorded 10.47% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -19.96% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.83M shares, O reached to a volume of 2806772 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Realty Income Corporation [O]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for O shares is $77.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on O stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Realty Income Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Realty Income Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $79, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on O stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Realty Income Corporation is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for O stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for O in the course of the last twelve months was 332.15.

Trading performance analysis for O stock

Realty Income Corporation [O] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.71. With this latest performance, O shares gained by 12.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for O stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.89 for Realty Income Corporation [O]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.16, while it was recorded at 73.42 for the last single week of trading, and 69.39 for the last 200 days.

Realty Income Corporation [O]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Realty Income Corporation [O] shares currently have an operating margin of +46.23 and a Gross Margin at +50.53. Realty Income Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.24.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.13.

Realty Income Corporation [O]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for O. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Realty Income Corporation go to 5.45%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Realty Income Corporation [O]

There are presently around $33,940 million, or 78.00% of O stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of O stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 89,344,766, which is approximately 6.568% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 55,379,435 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.1 billion in O stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.1 billion in O stock with ownership of nearly 17.037% of the company’s market capitalization.

673 institutional holders increased their position in Realty Income Corporation [NYSE:O] by around 42,531,016 shares. Additionally, 400 investors decreased positions by around 37,972,583 shares, while 135 investors held positions by with 377,405,797 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 457,909,396 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. O stock had 178 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,812,509 shares, while 117 institutional investors sold positions of 17,548,130 shares during the same period.