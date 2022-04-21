Market cap of PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] reaches 3.48B – now what?

PBF Energy Inc. [NYSE: PBF] loss -1.04% on the last trading session, reaching $29.49 price per share at the time. The company report on April 5, 2022 that /R E P E A T — Planet Based Foods Announces Distribution Partnership with US Foods Inc./.

PBF Energy Inc. represents 120.27 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.48 billion with the latest information. PBF stock price has been found in the range of $28.97 to $29.98.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.55M shares, PBF reached a trading volume of 3708466 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PBF Energy Inc. [PBF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBF shares is $20.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBF stock is a recommendation set at 3.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for PBF Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $13 to $21. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2022, representing the official price target for PBF Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on PBF stock. On August 12, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for PBF shares from 10.50 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PBF Energy Inc. is set at 1.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for PBF in the course of the last twelve months was 7.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for PBF stock

PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.98. With this latest performance, PBF shares gained by 42.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 91.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 137.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.13 for PBF Energy Inc. [PBF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.86, while it was recorded at 27.75 for the last single week of trading, and 15.05 for the last 200 days.

PBF Energy Inc. [PBF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.61 and a Gross Margin at +3.51. PBF Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.85.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.99.

PBF Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at PBF Energy Inc. [PBF]

There are presently around $2,666 million, or 77.40% of PBF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,041,582, which is approximately 0.809% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,188,473 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $333.42 million in PBF stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $294.4 million in PBF stock with ownership of nearly -9.061% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PBF Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 114 institutional holders increased their position in PBF Energy Inc. [NYSE:PBF] by around 11,555,223 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 6,194,851 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 71,714,010 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 89,464,084 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PBF stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,725,845 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,260,878 shares during the same period.