Market cap of MP Materials Corp. [MP] reaches 8.42B – now what?

MP Materials Corp. [NYSE: MP] slipped around -2.26 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $45.24 at the close of the session, down -4.76%. The company report on April 14, 2022 that MP LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies MP Materials Corp. f/k/a Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in MP Materials Corp. f/k/a Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. (“MP Materials” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MP) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of MP Materials investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between May 1, 2020 and February 2, 2022. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:.

MP Materials Corp. stock is now -0.40% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MP Stock saw the intraday high of $48.34 and lowest of $44.33 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 60.19, which means current price is +42.26% above from all time high which was touched on 03/30/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.08M shares, MP reached a trading volume of 2994184 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MP Materials Corp. [MP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MP shares is $46.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for MP Materials Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2021, representing the official price target for MP Materials Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MP Materials Corp. is set at 3.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for MP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 25.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.34.

How has MP stock performed recently?

MP Materials Corp. [MP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.90. With this latest performance, MP shares dropped by -7.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.77 for MP Materials Corp. [MP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.69, while it was recorded at 47.96 for the last single week of trading, and 40.17 for the last 200 days.

MP Materials Corp. [MP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MP Materials Corp. [MP] shares currently have an operating margin of +50.28 and a Gross Margin at +68.97. MP Materials Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +40.68.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.90.

MP Materials Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 20.80 and a Current Ratio set at 21.40.

Insider trade positions for MP Materials Corp. [MP]

There are presently around $5,714 million, or 65.40% of MP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MP stocks are: JHL CAPITAL GROUP LLC with ownership of 41,927,064, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; QVT FINANCIAL LP, holding 19,302,193 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $916.85 million in MP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $381.32 million in MP stock with ownership of nearly -6.437% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MP Materials Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 192 institutional holders increased their position in MP Materials Corp. [NYSE:MP] by around 8,689,506 shares. Additionally, 134 investors decreased positions by around 7,732,109 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 103,866,908 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 120,288,523 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MP stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,933,512 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 1,626,702 shares during the same period.