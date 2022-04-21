Market cap of I-Mab [IMAB] reaches 1.25B – now what?

I-Mab [NASDAQ: IMAB] traded at a high on 04/20/22, posting a 12.85 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $14.49. The company report on March 31, 2022 that I-Mab Announces Voluntary Lock-ups by Key Shareholders and Senior Management for Long-Term Commitment.

I-Mab (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: IMAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel biologics, today announced that the Company’s key shareholders including CBC Group (including its affiliates) and Hony Capital (collectively, the “Key Shareholders”) as well as its senior management team have voluntarily entered into a 180-days lock-up period commencing from March 31, 2022, and committed not to sell their shares in the Company during the lock-up period (the “Lock-up”). Actions are based on strong confidence in the Company’s globally competitive pipeline and rapid transformation towards a fully integrated biopharma company. The Key Shareholders and senior management may also consider extending the lock-up period subject to market conditions in the future.

“This voluntary lock-up of shares demonstrates high confidence by our principal shareholders and long-term advocates in I-Mab’s long-term growth and accelerated transformation journey as an innovative global specialty biopharma,” said Dr. Jingwu Zang, Founder, Chairman and Acting CEO of I-Mab. “We are committed to building on our existing capabilities to deliver our key milestones in R&D, commercialization and licensing, generating more value for our shareholders and employees while fulfilling our promise to patients worldwide.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4638612 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of I-Mab stands at 8.82% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.43%.

The market cap for IMAB stock reached $1.25 billion, with 78.52 million shares outstanding and 33.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.15M shares, IMAB reached a trading volume of 4638612 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about I-Mab [IMAB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IMAB shares is $85.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IMAB stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Siebert Williams Shank have made an estimate for I-Mab shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Daiwa Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 02, 2021, representing the official price target for I-Mab stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on IMAB stock. On March 03, 2021, analysts increased their price target for IMAB shares from 55 to 75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for I-Mab is set at 1.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMAB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 90.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.79.

How has IMAB stock performed recently?

I-Mab [IMAB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.96. With this latest performance, IMAB shares dropped by -19.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMAB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.36 for I-Mab [IMAB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.75, while it was recorded at 13.37 for the last single week of trading, and 50.06 for the last 200 days.

I-Mab [IMAB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and I-Mab [IMAB] shares currently have an operating margin of -2353.06 and a Gross Margin at +47.25. I-Mab’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2648.70.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.05.

I-Mab’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.60 and a Current Ratio set at 7.70.

Earnings analysis for I-Mab [IMAB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IMAB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for I-Mab go to 26.00%.

Insider trade positions for I-Mab [IMAB]

There are presently around $503 million, or 58.70% of IMAB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IMAB stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 7,348,772, which is approximately 50.438% of the company’s market cap and around 1.15% of the total institutional ownership; HHLR ADVISORS, LTD., holding 7,182,850 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $92.23 million in IMAB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $31.65 million in IMAB stock with ownership of nearly 30.231% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in I-Mab stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 80 institutional holders increased their position in I-Mab [NASDAQ:IMAB] by around 7,039,085 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 3,767,129 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 28,361,979 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,168,193 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMAB stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,243,570 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 2,484,249 shares during the same period.