Market Analysts see Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] gaining to $258. Time to buy?

Union Pacific Corporation [NYSE: UNP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.59% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.82%. The company report on April 15, 2022 that Union Pacific Named a Best Company for Women by Women’s Choice Awards.

Railroad highlighted as best place to work for women overall, multicultural women and millennials.

Union Pacific today announced its first time being named as a Best Place to Work by the Women’s Choice Awards in all three categories: Best Companies for Women, Best Companies for Diversity and Best Companies for Millennials.

Over the last 12 months, UNP stock rose by 10.58%. The one-year Union Pacific Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.66. The average equity rating for UNP stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $154.26 billion, with 640.30 million shares outstanding and 626.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.79M shares, UNP stock reached a trading volume of 2927948 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNP shares is $273.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNP stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Union Pacific Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $271 to $258. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Union Pacific Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $234 to $247, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on UNP stock. On October 04, 2021, analysts increased their price target for UNP shares from 240 to 260.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Union Pacific Corporation is set at 5.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNP in the course of the last twelve months was 46.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

UNP Stock Performance Analysis:

Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.82. With this latest performance, UNP shares dropped by -6.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.00 for Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 254.18, while it was recorded at 245.13 for the last single week of trading, and 235.88 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Union Pacific Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.83 and a Gross Margin at +48.22. Union Pacific Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.92.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 41.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.20.

Union Pacific Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

UNP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Union Pacific Corporation go to 16.77%.

Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $124,422 million, or 82.10% of UNP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UNP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 53,665,479, which is approximately -0.964% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 45,822,201 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.25 billion in UNP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.74 billion in UNP stock with ownership of nearly 0.399% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Union Pacific Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,188 institutional holders increased their position in Union Pacific Corporation [NYSE:UNP] by around 26,092,020 shares. Additionally, 934 investors decreased positions by around 21,415,439 shares, while 360 investors held positions by with 459,055,402 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 506,562,861 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UNP stock had 296 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,194,029 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 2,013,026 shares during the same period.