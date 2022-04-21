Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] Stock trading around $48.16 per share: What’s Next?

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [NYSE: KNX] gained 1.80% on the last trading session, reaching $48.16 price per share at the time. The company report on April 20, 2022 that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Announces Results for First Quarter 2022.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX), one of North America’s largest and most diversified freight transportation companies, has released its earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The release is currently available on the Knight-Swift investor relations website: https://investor.knight-swift.com/ and will be filed with the SEC on a Form 8-K.

The company will hold a conference call this afternoon at 4:30 PM EDT to further discuss its results of operations for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The dial in number for this conference call is 1-855-733-9163. Slides to accompany this call will be posted on the company’s investor relations website and will be available to download prior to the scheduled conference time. To view the presentation, please visit http://investor.knight-swift.com “First Quarter 2022 Conference Call Presentation.”.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. represents 165.97 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.02 billion with the latest information. KNX stock price has been found in the range of $47.59 to $49.16.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.82M shares, KNX reached a trading volume of 3822199 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KNX shares is $63.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KNX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $71 to $77, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on KNX stock. On October 25, 2021, analysts increased their price target for KNX shares from 51 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. is set at 1.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for KNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for KNX in the course of the last twelve months was 13.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for KNX stock

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.59. With this latest performance, KNX shares dropped by -12.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.72 for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.85, while it was recorded at 46.82 for the last single week of trading, and 53.63 for the last 200 days.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.82 and a Gross Margin at +19.88. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.39.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.65.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KNX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. go to 9.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX]

There are presently around $6,770 million, or 89.90% of KNX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KNX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,272,082, which is approximately 1.27% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,809,549 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $653.33 million in KNX stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $453.6 million in KNX stock with ownership of nearly -1.141% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 269 institutional holders increased their position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [NYSE:KNX] by around 9,187,355 shares. Additionally, 200 investors decreased positions by around 13,186,554 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 120,731,040 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 143,104,949 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KNX stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,281,997 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 1,365,543 shares during the same period.