Jefferies lifts MetLife Inc. [MET] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

MetLife Inc. [NYSE: MET] price surged by 0.84 percent to reach at $0.6. The company report on April 13, 2022 that MetLife Investment Management Provides $200 Million in Financing to Phase Out the Last Two Coal Fired Plants in New Jersey.

Decommissioning to reduce 3.9 million tonnes of CO2, supporting New Jersey clean energy goals and reflecting MIM’s commitment to green investments.

MetLife Investment Management (MIM), the institutional asset management business of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), today announced it was the sole lender for approximately $200 million in financing to support the decommissioning of the last two coal-fired plants in New Jersey.

A sum of 2843326 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.71M shares. MetLife Inc. shares reached a high of $73.09 and dropped to a low of $72.08 until finishing in the latest session at $72.44.

The one-year MET stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.67. The average equity rating for MET stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on MetLife Inc. [MET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MET shares is $77.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MET stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for MetLife Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2022, representing the official price target for MetLife Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $74 to $77, while UBS kept a Buy rating on MET stock. On January 05, 2022, analysts increased their price target for MET shares from 67 to 75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MetLife Inc. is set at 1.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for MET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 24.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for MET in the course of the last twelve months was 5.44.

MET Stock Performance Analysis:

MetLife Inc. [MET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.25. With this latest performance, MET shares gained by 5.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.34 for MetLife Inc. [MET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.78, while it was recorded at 71.32 for the last single week of trading, and 64.00 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MetLife Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MetLife Inc. [MET] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.97. MetLife Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.41.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.84.

MET Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MetLife Inc. go to 5.09%.

MetLife Inc. [MET] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $44,157 million, or 76.00% of MET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MET stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 71,686,373, which is approximately -3.365% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 58,725,183 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.22 billion in MET stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $4.09 billion in MET stock with ownership of nearly -1.271% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MetLife Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 598 institutional holders increased their position in MetLife Inc. [NYSE:MET] by around 29,836,660 shares. Additionally, 495 investors decreased positions by around 43,840,360 shares, while 186 investors held positions by with 540,984,218 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 614,661,238 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MET stock had 170 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,949,757 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 3,908,591 shares during the same period.