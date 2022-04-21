iSpecimen Inc. [ISPC] is -46.48% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

iSpecimen Inc. [NASDAQ: ISPC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 12.06% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 19.43%. The company report on April 13, 2022 that iSpecimen Adds Acutis Diagnostics to Marketplace Platform to Support Oncology and Infectious Disease Research.

The iSpecimen Marketplace Platform Now Provides Custom Sequencing for Cancer and COVID-19 Biofluid and Tissue Samples.

iSpecimen Inc. (Nasdaq: ISPC) (“iSpecimen” or the “Company”), a global online biospecimen marketplace that enables life scientists to search across a federated network of healthcare providers for biospecimens needed for medical research, today announced that it added Acutis Diagnostics (“Acutis”), a clinical diagnostics laboratory, to its platform as a laboratory services provider. Through the Acutis relationship, iSpecimen will now offer sequencing services to its research community that can help researchers better understand genetic mutations and their impact on diseases such as COVID-19 and cancer.

The one-year iSpecimen Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 64.67. The average equity rating for ISPC stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $38.29 million, with 7.58 million shares outstanding and 6.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 510.62K shares, ISPC stock reached a trading volume of 3870851 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on iSpecimen Inc. [ISPC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ISPC shares is $11.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ISPC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for iSpecimen Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for ISPC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.02.

ISPC Stock Performance Analysis:

iSpecimen Inc. [ISPC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.43. With this latest performance, ISPC shares gained by 6.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.86% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ISPC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.17 for iSpecimen Inc. [ISPC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.15, while it was recorded at 3.74 for the last single week of trading, and 6.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into iSpecimen Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and iSpecimen Inc. [ISPC] shares currently have an operating margin of -53.21 and a Gross Margin at +43.85. iSpecimen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -80.48.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -713.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.75.

iSpecimen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 13.20.

ISPC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ISPC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for iSpecimen Inc. go to 15.00%.

iSpecimen Inc. [ISPC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4 million, or 13.20% of ISPC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ISPC stocks are: EMPERY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 466,333, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 23.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLEICHROEDER LP, holding 342,180 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.28 million in ISPC stocks shares; and KEPOS CAPITAL LP, currently with $0.71 million in ISPC stock with ownership of nearly -15.556% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in iSpecimen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in iSpecimen Inc. [NASDAQ:ISPC] by around 620,410 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 352,374 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 187,193 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,159,977 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ISPC stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 617,950 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 41,374 shares during the same period.