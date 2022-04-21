Hoth Therapeutics Inc. [HOTH] fell -0.59% so far this year. What now?

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: HOTH] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.72% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -37.52%. The company report on April 19, 2022 that Hoth Therapeutics Announces New Pipeline Asset, HT-TBI for Stroke and Traumatic Brain Injury.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

HT-TBI is a novel, point-of-care drug-device combination product under development for acute treatment of secondary brain injury resulting from ischemic stroke and traumatic brain injury.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH), a patient-focused biopharmaceutical company, today announced the company is adding a new asset to its pipeline portfolio, HT-TBI, which is based on scientific research performed by Hoth. HT-TBI is being developed as a novel, point-of-care therapy for the treatment of secondary brain injury (e.g., brain edema and inflammation) resulting from ischemic stroke and traumatic brain injury (“TBI”). HT-TBI will be developed as a ready-to-use drug-device combination product for use in non-healthcare settings by patients and caregivers at risk for stroke/TBI, emergency healthcare professionals, and military personnel.

Over the last 12 months, HOTH stock dropped by -57.40%. The one-year Hoth Therapeutics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 82.4. The average equity rating for HOTH stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $14.83 million, with 23.99 million shares outstanding and 22.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.00M shares, HOTH stock reached a trading volume of 5383789 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Hoth Therapeutics Inc. [HOTH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOTH shares is $3.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOTH stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.14 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.46.

HOTH Stock Performance Analysis:

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. [HOTH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -37.52. With this latest performance, HOTH shares gained by 2.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOTH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.32 for Hoth Therapeutics Inc. [HOTH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6339, while it was recorded at 0.6709 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9579 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hoth Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -197.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -176.41.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.20 and a Current Ratio set at 12.20.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. [HOTH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 10.70% of HOTH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HOTH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 710,046, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 8.55% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 167,100 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.11 million in HOTH stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $77000.0 in HOTH stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hoth Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Hoth Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:HOTH] by around 261,674 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 1,301 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 1,038,445 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,301,420 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HOTH stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 259,853 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 1,126 shares during the same period.