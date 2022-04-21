Goldman lifts Natera Inc. [NTRA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Natera Inc. [NASDAQ: NTRA] slipped around -0.53 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $37.41 at the close of the session, down -1.40%. The company report on April 19, 2022 that Large Real-World Study with Renasight Genetic Test Highlights High Diagnostic Yield for Patients with Chronic Kidney Disease.

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a global leader in cell-free DNA testing, announced the results of a large, real-world study1 demonstrating a high yield rate for positive genetic findings with its Renasight™ test in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD).

The study, published in the American Journal of Nephrology, reports on renal genetic testing results using Renasight to test for 382 genes associated with CKD on 1,007 unique patient samples that were ordered by general and transplant nephrologists for clinical purposes. Positive genetic findings were identified in 21.1% of cases, with a total of 220 positive results identified across 48 genes. In addition, the results also identified individuals with positive findings in more than one gene. The study concludes that Renasight, “is highly effective in identifying monogenic variants underlying inherited kidney diseases and has utility for genetic diagnoses in the nephrology setting.”.

Natera Inc. stock is now -59.94% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NTRA Stock saw the intraday high of $39.63 and lowest of $35.48 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 129.09, which means current price is +43.33% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.53M shares, NTRA reached a trading volume of 4877591 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Natera Inc. [NTRA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTRA shares is $113.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTRA stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Natera Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Natera Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $150, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on NTRA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Natera Inc. is set at 3.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.09.

How has NTRA stock performed recently?

Natera Inc. [NTRA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.26. With this latest performance, NTRA shares dropped by -5.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.99 for Natera Inc. [NTRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.45, while it was recorded at 39.31 for the last single week of trading, and 89.83 for the last 200 days.

Natera Inc. [NTRA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Natera Inc. [NTRA] shares currently have an operating margin of -69.16 and a Gross Margin at +49.09. Natera Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -75.42.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -82.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.69.

Natera Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

Insider trade positions for Natera Inc. [NTRA]

There are presently around $3,517 million, or 99.90% of NTRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTRA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,785,953, which is approximately -0.771% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,010,757 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $265.99 million in NTRA stocks shares; and FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $258.18 million in NTRA stock with ownership of nearly -1.929% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Natera Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 176 institutional holders increased their position in Natera Inc. [NASDAQ:NTRA] by around 11,059,464 shares. Additionally, 185 investors decreased positions by around 10,246,261 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 71,385,045 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 92,690,770 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTRA stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,886,707 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 1,050,722 shares during the same period.