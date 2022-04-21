Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] Revenue clocked in at $7.90 million, down -26.10% YTD: What’s Next?

Genius Brands International Inc. [NASDAQ: GNUS] loss -3.89% on the last trading session, reaching $0.78 price per share at the time. The company report on April 18, 2022 that Genius Brands Expands Kartoon Channel! on Roku.

Following the success of the Kartoon Channel! app and content on the Roku® platform, Genius Brands International, Inc. (“Genius Brands” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: GNUS), today announced that it will offer a dedicated Kartoon Channel! on The Roku Channel, further expanding the channel’s presence on Roku.

The Roku Channel reached U.S. households with an estimated 80 million people in Q4 2021. Users now have access to Kartoon Channel!’s full content slate of original programming and renowned children’s brands, including Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger; the new fast-paced trivia original gameshow series for kids, KC! Pop Quiz, hosted by Nickelodeon star, Casey Simpson; and Rainbow Rangers, as well as classics such as Baby Genius, Pac-Man and much more!.

Genius Brands International Inc. represents 302.05 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $246.93 million with the latest information. GNUS stock price has been found in the range of $0.7699 to $0.82.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.73M shares, GNUS reached a trading volume of 3492381 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GNUS shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GNUS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Dawson James have made an estimate for Genius Brands International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genius Brands International Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 31.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36.

Trading performance analysis for GNUS stock

Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.55. With this latest performance, GNUS shares dropped by -12.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.55 for Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9114, while it was recorded at 0.8185 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2372 for the last 200 days.

Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] shares currently have an operating margin of -698.88 and a Gross Margin at -191.04. Genius Brands International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1604.10.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -96.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -81.93.

Genius Brands International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 6.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]

There are presently around $50 million, or 24.20% of GNUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNUS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,645,121, which is approximately -0.144% of the company’s market cap and around 4.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,766,306 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.11 million in GNUS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.99 million in GNUS stock with ownership of nearly -1.991% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Genius Brands International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 52 institutional holders increased their position in Genius Brands International Inc. [NASDAQ:GNUS] by around 4,110,589 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 1,391,810 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 55,925,889 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 61,428,288 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNUS stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,696,821 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 160,690 shares during the same period.