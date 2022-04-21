For Volta Inc. [VLTA], Analyst sees a drop to $2. What next?

Volta Inc. [NYSE: VLTA] slipped around -0.29 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $2.43 at the close of the session, down -10.66%. The company report on April 15, 2022 that Volta Inc. Appoints Brandt Hastings Interim CEO.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA) (the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors appointed Brandt Hastings, Chief Revenue Officer at Volta, as interim Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Brandt will also retain his title as Volta’s CRO. This appointment follows Scott Mercer’s decision to step down as Chairman and CEO of Volta last month. The Board has commenced a formal search for a permanent CEO.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220415005225/en/.

Volta Inc. stock is now -66.89% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VLTA Stock saw the intraday high of $2.61 and lowest of $2.42 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 14.34, which means current price is +0.41% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.53M shares, VLTA reached a trading volume of 4285145 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Volta Inc. [VLTA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VLTA shares is $7.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VLTA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Volta Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price from $13 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on March 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Volta Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $3, while Canaccord Genuity kept a Hold rating on VLTA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Volta Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for VLTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.98.

How has VLTA stock performed recently?

Volta Inc. [VLTA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.96. With this latest performance, VLTA shares dropped by -41.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.54 for Volta Inc. [VLTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.02, while it was recorded at 2.69 for the last single week of trading, and 7.63 for the last 200 days.

Volta Inc. [VLTA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Volta Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Insider trade positions for Volta Inc. [VLTA]

There are presently around $73 million, or 18.00% of VLTA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VLTA stocks are: PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT SA with ownership of 5,823,045, which is approximately 412.997% of the company’s market cap and around 21.20% of the total institutional ownership; HANDELSBANKEN FONDER AB, holding 3,729,473 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.14 million in VLTA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $7.84 million in VLTA stock with ownership of nearly 153.521% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Volta Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 65 institutional holders increased their position in Volta Inc. [NYSE:VLTA] by around 16,986,283 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 11,570,109 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 1,703,209 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,853,183 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VLTA stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,864,329 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 6,519,239 shares during the same period.