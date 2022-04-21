For SentinelOne Inc. [S], Analyst sees a rise to $40. What next?

SentinelOne Inc. [NYSE: S] slipped around -1.7 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $36.23 at the close of the session, down -4.48%. The company report on April 20, 2022 that Arete Solves Over 2,000 Enterprise Ransomware Breaches Using SentinelOne Singularity XDR.

SentinelOne Autonomous XDR Accelerates Arete Cyber Incident Response and Proactive Risk Management Services Across Global Customer Portfolio.

SentinelOne (NYSE: S), an autonomous cybersecurity platform company and Arete Incident Response, a global cyber risk and digital investigation company, today announced their long-term partnership has successfully resolved over 2,000 enterprise ransomware attacks worldwide. As one of SentinelOne’s earliest incident response partners, Arete pioneered leveraging SentinelOne’s autonomous XDR technology in cyber incident response, compromise assessment, and proactive risk management services.

SentinelOne Inc. stock is now -28.24% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. S Stock saw the intraday high of $38.29 and lowest of $35.61 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 78.53, which means current price is +23.65% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.74M shares, S reached a trading volume of 2805203 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SentinelOne Inc. [S]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for S shares is $48.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on S stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for SentinelOne Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2022, representing the official price target for SentinelOne Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $65, while JMP Securities analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on S stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SentinelOne Inc. is set at 2.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for S stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 49.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.95.

How has S stock performed recently?

SentinelOne Inc. [S] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.43. With this latest performance, S shares dropped by -5.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.02% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for S stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.66 for SentinelOne Inc. [S]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.68, while it was recorded at 37.22 for the last single week of trading, and 50.72 for the last 200 days.

SentinelOne Inc. [S]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SentinelOne Inc. [S] shares currently have an operating margin of -130.49 and a Gross Margin at +60.12. SentinelOne Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -132.37.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.16.

SentinelOne Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.50 and a Current Ratio set at 6.50.

Earnings analysis for SentinelOne Inc. [S]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for S. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SentinelOne Inc. go to -7.30%.

Insider trade positions for SentinelOne Inc. [S]

There are presently around $5,923 million, or 73.30% of S stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of S stocks are: INSIGHT HOLDINGS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 34,443,674, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; THIRD POINT LLC, holding 26,712,482 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.01 billion in S stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $818.45 million in S stock with ownership of nearly 64.497% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SentinelOne Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 164 institutional holders increased their position in SentinelOne Inc. [NYSE:S] by around 47,038,477 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 5,437,504 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 103,685,690 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 156,161,671 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. S stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,563,387 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 2,751,664 shares during the same period.