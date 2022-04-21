Fiserv Inc. [FISV] Is Currently -0.94 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Fiserv Inc. [NASDAQ: FISV] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.94% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.55%. The company report on April 20, 2022 that New Fiserv Core Platform Enhancements Tackle Key Client Challenges.

From planning and design to ongoing evaluation and feedback, Fiserv clients provide invaluable direction on new core experience.

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, is enabling enhanced customer servicing, training, deployment flexibility and staffing with the launch of a new user experience for the Premier core platform.

Over the last 12 months, FISV stock dropped by -18.69%. The one-year Fiserv Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.88. The average equity rating for FISV stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $65.45 billion, with 656.60 million shares outstanding and 602.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.78M shares, FISV stock reached a trading volume of 3062952 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Fiserv Inc. [FISV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FISV shares is $128.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FISV stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Fiserv Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Fiserv Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $122, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on FISV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fiserv Inc. is set at 2.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for FISV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for FISV in the course of the last twelve months was 22.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

FISV Stock Performance Analysis:

Fiserv Inc. [FISV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.55. With this latest performance, FISV shares gained by 1.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FISV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.00 for Fiserv Inc. [FISV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 98.63, while it was recorded at 100.52 for the last single week of trading, and 105.16 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fiserv Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fiserv Inc. [FISV] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.46 and a Gross Margin at +49.86. Fiserv Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.22.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.77.

Fiserv Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

FISV Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FISV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fiserv Inc. go to 15.56%.

Fiserv Inc. [FISV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $61,159 million, or 94.40% of FISV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FISV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,540,583, which is approximately -0.053% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 44,832,098 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.59 billion in FISV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.13 billion in FISV stock with ownership of nearly -6.138% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fiserv Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 650 institutional holders increased their position in Fiserv Inc. [NASDAQ:FISV] by around 56,070,802 shares. Additionally, 652 investors decreased positions by around 60,032,986 shares, while 189 investors held positions by with 480,863,434 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 596,967,222 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FISV stock had 178 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,628,649 shares, while 139 institutional investors sold positions of 8,445,733 shares during the same period.