Exane BNP Paribas lifts Blackstone Inc. [BX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Blackstone Inc. [NYSE: BX] surged by $2.91 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $122.25 during the day while it closed the day at $120.39. The company report on April 20, 2022 that Blackstone Announces Close of Blackstone Life Sciences Yield Fund at $1.6 Billion.

Fund enhances firm’s capacity to invest in life sciences innovation and is the largest first-time fund of its kind.

Blackstone (NYSE: BX) today announced the close of Blackstone Life Sciences Yield (“BXLS Yield”), its inaugural royalty and structured credit-focused life sciences fund. The fund was oversubscribed and is the largest first-time fund of this nature. It closed with $1.6 billion of investor capital focused on post-approval, commercial-stage opportunities. It complements the flagship strategy of BXLS, which invests in late-stage product development. Together, the two pools of capital enable BXLS to support end-to-end life science innovation at scale and showcase Blackstone’s deep conviction in this sector.

Blackstone Inc. stock has also gained 6.14% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BX stock has inclined by 7.24% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -5.05% and lost -6.96% year-on date.

The market cap for BX stock reached $150.34 billion, with 726.52 million shares outstanding and 670.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.86M shares, BX reached a trading volume of 5228150 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Blackstone Inc. [BX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BX shares is $148.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Blackstone Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Blackstone Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $135, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on BX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blackstone Inc. is set at 4.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for BX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.76.

BX stock trade performance evaluation

Blackstone Inc. [BX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.14. With this latest performance, BX shares dropped by -1.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.04 for Blackstone Inc. [BX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 121.50, while it was recorded at 115.86 for the last single week of trading, and 123.83 for the last 200 days.

Blackstone Inc. [BX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blackstone Inc. [BX] shares currently have an operating margin of +109.08 and a Gross Margin at +98.91. Blackstone Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +46.52.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 72.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.36.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Blackstone Inc. [BX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Blackstone Inc. go to 18.52%.

Blackstone Inc. [BX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $51,513 million, or 64.10% of BX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 39,935,913, which is approximately 0.253% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 36,485,682 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.29 billion in BX stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $2.45 billion in BX stock with ownership of nearly 7.714% of the company’s market capitalization.

854 institutional holders increased their position in Blackstone Inc. [NYSE:BX] by around 44,234,430 shares. Additionally, 608 investors decreased positions by around 27,807,532 shares, while 256 investors held positions by with 366,445,170 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 438,487,132 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BX stock had 249 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,631,842 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 1,950,805 shares during the same period.