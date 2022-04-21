Evercore ISI lifts Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Xcel Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: XEL] surged by $0.51 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $75.78 during the day while it closed the day at $75.35. The company report on April 20, 2022 that Northern States Power Company-Minnesota Announces Redemption of 2.15% First Mortgage Bonds, Series due August 15, 2022.

Northern States Power Company, a Minnesota corporation, announced today that it has submitted a redemption notice to The Depository Trust Company, as registered holder, to redeem all of its outstanding 2.15% First Mortgage Bonds, Series due August 15, 2022 (the “Bonds”) on May 20, 2022 (the “Redemption Date”). The redemption price for the Bonds will be equal to 100% of the principal amount being redeemed plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon to but excluding the Redemption Date. The aggregate principal amount of Bonds currently outstanding is $300,000,000.

This press release does not constitute a notice of redemption of the Bonds. Holders of the Bonds should refer to the notice of redemption to be delivered through The Depository Trust Company.

Xcel Energy Inc. stock has also gained 0.83% of its value over the past 7 days. However, XEL stock has inclined by 10.61% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 16.05% and gained 11.30% year-on date.

The market cap for XEL stock reached $41.05 billion, with 539.00 million shares outstanding and 537.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.38M shares, XEL reached a trading volume of 3299953 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XEL shares is $73.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XEL stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Xcel Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price from $64 to $72. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Xcel Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $68 to $70, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Outperform rating on XEL stock. On October 29, 2021, analysts increased their price target for XEL shares from 67 to 72.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xcel Energy Inc. is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for XEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30.

XEL stock trade performance evaluation

Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.83. With this latest performance, XEL shares gained by 8.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.83 for Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.16, while it was recorded at 74.62 for the last single week of trading, and 67.60 for the last 200 days.

Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.17 and a Gross Margin at +20.89. Xcel Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.95.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.73.

Xcel Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XEL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Xcel Energy Inc. go to 6.70%.

Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $31,035 million, or 77.70% of XEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XEL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 54,190,365, which is approximately 3.348% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 48,780,248 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.65 billion in XEL stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $2.35 billion in XEL stock with ownership of nearly -21.169% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Xcel Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 461 institutional holders increased their position in Xcel Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:XEL] by around 37,937,630 shares. Additionally, 356 investors decreased positions by around 33,787,551 shares, while 159 investors held positions by with 342,959,845 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 414,685,026 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XEL stock had 136 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,802,876 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 8,554,492 shares during the same period.