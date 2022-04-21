Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] Stock trading around $178.53 per share: What’s Next?

Enphase Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: ENPH] stock went on a downward path that fall over -8.73% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.99%. The company report on April 19, 2022 that Enphase Energy Expands Agreement with ADT Solar™.

ADT Solar™ Exclusively Offering Enphase IQ8™ Microinverters.

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world’s leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, and ADT Solar™, formerly Sunpro Solar, a leading rooftop solar provider and one of the fastest-growing residential solar-plus-storage service providers across 22 states in the U.S., today announced that ADT Solar™ is now exclusively offering Enphase® IQ8 Microinverters as part of its comprehensive home energy solution.

Over the last 12 months, ENPH stock rose by 15.12%. The one-year Enphase Energy Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.65. The average equity rating for ENPH stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $24.44 billion, with 134.94 million shares outstanding and 131.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.24M shares, ENPH stock reached a trading volume of 2781981 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENPH shares is $225.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENPH stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Enphase Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Enphase Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $290 to $200, while Truist kept a Buy rating on ENPH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enphase Energy Inc. is set at 11.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 55.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENPH in the course of the last twelve months was 81.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

ENPH Stock Performance Analysis:

Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.99. With this latest performance, ENPH shares dropped by -3.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.40 for Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 175.40, while it was recorded at 189.58 for the last single week of trading, and 180.40 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Enphase Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Enphase Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

ENPH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENPH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enphase Energy Inc. go to 15.60%.

Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $18,259 million, or 72.90% of ENPH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENPH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14,961,479, which is approximately 7.4% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,920,337 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.72 billion in ENPH stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.02 billion in ENPH stock with ownership of nearly 3.298% of the company’s market capitalization.

454 institutional holders increased their position in Enphase Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:ENPH] by around 10,622,369 shares. Additionally, 287 investors decreased positions by around 10,269,004 shares, while 73 investors held positions by with 72,458,068 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 93,349,441 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENPH stock had 175 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,414,590 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 1,459,214 shares during the same period.