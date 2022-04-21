Dominion Energy Inc. [D] gain 10.73% so far this year. What now?

Dominion Energy Inc. [NYSE: D] surged by $0.02 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $87.94 during the day while it closed the day at $86.99. The company report on April 5, 2022 that Dominion Energy Schedules First-Quarter 2022 Earnings Call.

Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) will host its first-quarter 2022 earnings call at 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 5, 2022. Management will discuss matters of interest to financial and other stakeholders, including recent financial results.

A live webcast of the conference call, including accompanying slides and other financial information, will be available on the investor information pages at investors.dominionenergy.com.

Dominion Energy Inc. stock has also loss -0.46% of its value over the past 7 days. However, D stock has inclined by 10.07% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 15.65% and gained 10.73% year-on date.

The market cap for D stock reached $70.35 billion, with 809.90 million shares outstanding and 808.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.23M shares, D reached a trading volume of 2876169 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dominion Energy Inc. [D]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for D shares is $87.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on D stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Dominion Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Dominion Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $81 to $98, while UBS kept a Buy rating on D stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dominion Energy Inc. is set at 1.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for D stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35.

D stock trade performance evaluation

Dominion Energy Inc. [D] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.46. With this latest performance, D shares gained by 6.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for D stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.64 for Dominion Energy Inc. [D]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.57, while it was recorded at 87.08 for the last single week of trading, and 77.92 for the last 200 days.

Dominion Energy Inc. [D]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dominion Energy Inc. [D] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.02 and a Gross Margin at +57.05. Dominion Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.96.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.71.

Dominion Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Dominion Energy Inc. [D] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for D. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dominion Energy Inc. go to 6.37%.

Dominion Energy Inc. [D]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $48,830 million, or 69.80% of D stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of D stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 69,775,679, which is approximately 0.168% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 55,640,019 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.84 billion in D stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.71 billion in D stock with ownership of nearly 1.169% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dominion Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 713 institutional holders increased their position in Dominion Energy Inc. [NYSE:D] by around 31,801,949 shares. Additionally, 649 investors decreased positions by around 20,306,251 shares, while 202 investors held positions by with 509,350,679 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 561,458,879 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. D stock had 179 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,465,056 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 4,081,458 shares during the same period.