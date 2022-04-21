Deutsche Bank slashes price target on Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] – find out why.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [NYSE: AXTA] jumped around 0.12 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $25.28 at the close of the session, up 0.48%. The company report on April 8, 2022 that Axalta schedules first-quarter 2022 earnings conference call.

Axalta (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, will release its first-quarter 2022 financial results after the close of trading on Monday, April 25. The release and supporting materials will be posted to the Investor Relations portion of axalta.com.

In addition, the company will host a conference call at 8 a.m. ET on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Robert W. Bryant, Chief Executive Officer, and Sean Lannon, Chief Financial Officer, will review the company’s financial performance for the period. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available online at www.axalta.com/investorcall.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. stock is now -23.67% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AXTA Stock saw the intraday high of $25.62 and lowest of $25.08 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 34.20, which means current price is +16.66% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.81M shares, AXTA reached a trading volume of 5467341 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXTA shares is $33.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXTA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $33 to $26. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while Vertical Research analysts kept a Hold rating on AXTA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for AXTA in the course of the last twelve months was 13.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has AXTA stock performed recently?

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.76. With this latest performance, AXTA shares gained by 2.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.02 for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.70, while it was recorded at 25.19 for the last single week of trading, and 29.56 for the last 200 days.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.41 and a Gross Margin at +29.65. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.98.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.67.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXTA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. go to 18.25%.

Insider trade positions for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA]

There are presently around $5,660 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AXTA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,507,338, which is approximately -1.642% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC, holding 15,216,410 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $382.85 million in AXTA stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $377.37 million in AXTA stock with ownership of nearly 0.866% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 141 institutional holders increased their position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [NYSE:AXTA] by around 22,101,704 shares. Additionally, 183 investors decreased positions by around 23,896,154 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 178,956,586 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 224,954,444 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AXTA stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,518,934 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 4,292,394 shares during the same period.