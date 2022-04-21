Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. [CELZ] Stock trading around $2.45 per share: What’s Next?

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: CELZ] stock went on an upward path that rose over 9.38% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -18.87%. The company report on April 20, 2022 that Creative Medical Technology Announces Progress in Developing a Reproducible Clinical Grade of the Company’s ImmCelz® Product.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

— Initial experiments demonstrate expeditious potential for high-volume production of ImmCelz® with consistent potency –.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (“Creative Medical Technology” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CELZ), a leading commercial stage biotechnology company focused on a regenerative approach to immunotherapy, urology, neurology, and orthopedics, today announced progress in developing a reproducible clinical grade product of ImmCelz®. Multiple clinical experiments were performed in which the ImmCelz® product was produced in less than 72 hours, utilizing the Company’s cell-free supercharging solution. The amount of ImmCelz® produced was significantly greater than the control in numerous replicates of the experiments. There was also the ability to verify repeated potency of the final ImmCelz® product.

Over the last 12 months, CELZ stock dropped by -85.67%. The one-year Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 75.5.

The market cap for the stock reached $17.86 million, with 3.48 million shares outstanding and 2.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.54M shares, CELZ stock reached a trading volume of 7487716 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. [CELZ]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for CELZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 476.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.47.

CELZ Stock Performance Analysis:

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. [CELZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.87. With this latest performance, CELZ shares gained by 44.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CELZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.19 for Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. [CELZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.31, while it was recorded at 2.50 for the last single week of trading, and 6.43 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.20 and a Current Ratio set at 10.20.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. [CELZ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 14.70% of CELZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CELZ stocks are: HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 80,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 6.33% of the total institutional ownership; JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, holding 62,200 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.14 million in CELZ stocks shares; and AYRTON CAPITAL LLC, currently with $0.14 million in CELZ stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

9 institutional holders increased their position in Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:CELZ] by around 236,516 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 25,000 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 1,250 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 260,266 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CELZ stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 236,516 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 25,000 shares during the same period.